EDITORIAL: Cover your face to keep the economy open

The coronavirus pandemic is heading in a dangerous direction.

Cases are up in Wisconsin and across most of the nation, as young people — many without symptoms — spread and contract the potentially deadly disease in greater numbers. The risk of transmission is highest indoors, where the virus can float longer in stagnant air.

That’s why Dane County is justified in mandating face coverings indoors starting Monday, unless you are in your home or outside. Dane County just confirmed its highest week of infections, averaging 111 per day, with more than 2,500 verified cases overall.

Thankfully, local hospitals are still operating well below capacity, with fewer people dying. But other states with surges in cases, such as Texas, haven’t been so lucky.

We don’t agree with everything in Dane County’s order. Its demand that masks be worn by visitors inside private homes seems needlessly intrusive. Leave personal decisions about private living spaces up to individuals.