A pileup on Interstate 94 in Racine County earlier this month, reportedly caused by a suspended and uninsured driver, has reignited the battle to crack down on driving without a valid license.
State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, has proposed legislation before that would impound the cars of drivers caught operating without a valid license.
The proposal to impound vehicles has met with mixed results in the past, with some municipal leaders expressing concern about the space needed and cost involved in impounding vehicles. Concerns also have been brought up related to the cost for the individual whose car is impounded.
Those are valid concerns, but one thing is clear: Something must be done.
The pileup on I-94 on Nov. 6 is just one example of a crash caused by a suspended driver. That crash didn’t result in loss of life, but it easily could have had just one or two factors been different.
Doing a quick search for suspended drivers in The Journal Times achieve, countless examples pop up involving drivers without a valid license – who in many cases flee the scene or try to speed away from police because they know they are breaking the law by driving.
In 2014, a woman was charged with attempting to elude an officer after allegedly speeding through an Interstate 94 work zone at speeds of more than 100 mph.
The woman, Chauntori J. Talbert, reportedly had been pulled over earlier in the day and told not to drive because she had a suspended license. About half an hour later, the deputy who pulled her over noticed the vehicle again, driving northbound on I-94 north of Highway C. Additional deputies had to join the pursuit before she finally pulled over.
In another example, Razelle T. Creed hit a woman on Feb. 24, 2015, when she was crossing Washington Avenue at Owen Avenue. He drove off without stopping and he was only caught because a witness followed him from the scene. Creed didn’t have a license at the time of the crash and, at his sentencing, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case said he’d received seven citations for driving with a suspended license since his arrest.
Both of those cases show there is no serious consequence for driving with a suspended license. You get a ticket and that is it. It’s clearly not enough to deter people from doing it again and again.
Over the years, the Legislature has gotten tougher and tougher on drunken driving with harsher consequences, depending on the number of offenses.
Maybe a first offense is a ticket. But the third offense for driving without a license, and especially the seventh or eighth offense, clearly needs to have a tougher penalty. Something needs to deter these drivers and a ticket is not doing the trick.
