EDITORIAL: Democrats help defeat assault weapons ban in Virginia

Democrats took over both houses of the Virginia Legislature in November thanks in large part to voter support for gun control after mass shootings.

Or so they claimed.

But if they believe that, they now have some explaining to do after Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictive gun-control proposal was shelved Monday for lack of votes.

The bill had passed the state House, 51 to 48. But in the state Senate, four Democrats joined every Republican on the Judiciary Committee to kill Northam’s so-called assault weapons ban. The bill would have prohibited the sale of many semiautomatic firearms, as well as banned the possession of magazines holding more than 12 rounds.

The latter would have required tens of thousands of Virginians either to surrender their legally purchased magazines or face up to a year in prison. The Democratic rout of the Democratic bill is a rebuke to Northam, who has interpreted last year’s narrow takeover of the Legislature as a license to try to impose restrictive gun laws similar to those in New York and California.

