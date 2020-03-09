EDITORIAL: Did sexism stop Elizabeth Warren?

Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the Democratic presidential contest means the field of people who have a plausible chance of being elected president is down to three — all men. In a campaign that featured an unprecedented number of women candidates, many Americans hoped the male monopoly on the presidency would finally be broken. But not this year, it appears.

Last September, Warren led the Democratic field in a YouGov poll, but she fared poorly once primary and caucus votes were cast. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Marianne Williamson gave up long before that. Though Amy Klobuchar managed a surprisingly strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, she quit after a weak showing in South Carolina. Only gadfly Tulsi Gabbard remains.

It’s hard to know exactly what persuades or dissuades voters in a presidential campaign, particularly one as crowded as this one. Warren made some missteps: taking a DNA test to confirm her Native American ancestry, ducking the question of how to pay for “Medicare for All” and proposing a wealth tax that experts said would not yield the revenue she claimed. She also had the tricky task of peeling away support from Bernie Sanders without alienating moderate voters. In the end, she campaigned to the far left, which may have turned off moderate Democrats.