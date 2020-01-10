EDITORIAL: Don't ignore hidden state budget deficit

By law, Wisconsin’s budget must be balanced. But state leaders use “cash accounting” to build their spending plan. Cash accounting is like balancing your checkbook without accounting for credit card purchases you didn’t pay off. It’s a narrower view of state finances that doesn’t factor in all future commitments.

Under cash accounting, Fitzgerald and others can claim the state has extra money to play with. But GAAP accounting unmasks budget tricks and future obligations that wipe away the supposed surplus.

Keep filling state's rainy day fund OUR VIEW: Budget committee wisely rejects talk of cutting off money to fallback account

Former Gov. Scott Walker pledged to move the state to GAAP accounting. And in 2012, Republicans who run the state Assembly — led by four members who were certified public accountants — approved a joint resolution with bipartisan support that would have required GAAP accounting.

Unfortunately, the bill died in Fitzgerald’s state Senate.