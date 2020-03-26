EDITORIAL: Don't wait. Get your absentee ballot now to vote April 7 (copy)

Members of our editorial board were able to order absentee ballots quickly online. So have more than 550,000 people across the state, and that’s nearly half the 1.2 million ballots cast during last year’s spring election.

So go to myvote.wi.gov today. Don’t wait for the April 2 deadline for your local clerk to receive your request.

You have to be a registered voter to order an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. And if this is your first time voting absentee, you’ll have to upload a picture of a valid photo identification card. Another option is to email your request for an absentee ballot to your municipal clerk. If you don’t have internet access, you can send a request in writing for an absentee ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, which is open.

It’s too late to register to vote by mail for the spring election. But state election officials plan to reopen online registration soon at myvote.wi.gov.