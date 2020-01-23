EDITORIAL: 1 down but 7 bills to go for the homeless in Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I ask that we talk about the root of the problem and not just money,” Kooyenga said, ignoring that virtually all of Tuesday’s discussion was about just that. Senators across the political spectrum spoke about difficult lives falling apart in their districts because of health problems, addictions, high rent and unemployment.

Stop stalling, send homeless bills to governor OUR VIEW: Thousands of desperate people need a hand up with winter arriving early

AB 119 will steer $500,000 more annually to homeless shelters for additional beds. The other bills — which Senate Republicans refused to take up Tuesday, rejecting pleas from Democrats — would help desperate people find and keep stable housing, help the homeless develop skills for employment, and assist landlords with repairs to low-cost housing.

Several million dollars is already included in the state budget to pay for the proposals, and that’s far less than what cold-winter states such as Minnesota commit to the problem. Nonetheless, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, needlessly complicated AB 119 Tuesday by pushing to change its funding source, which we hope won’t delay help further.

