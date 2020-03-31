EDITORIAL: Drugs a game changer? Let’s find out quickly

“This is a real issue and it is not some product of a few isolated bad apples,” said Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.

According to a ProPublica news report, a pharmacist in Houston said he was recently asked by a surgeon for an unusually large quantity with unlimited refills. “He said it was because his wife had lupus,” the pharmacist said, “but when I asked him for her name and diagnosis, he told me just to put it in his.” Another pharmacist said he was called a communist when he rejected a doctor’s self-prescription.

Within short order of the hoarding deluge, pharmacy boards in seven states issued emergency restrictions on dispensing the drugs to curb the behavior of prescribers. The American Medical Association denounced the stockpiling and said it was “calling for a stop to any inappropriate prescribing and ordering of medications, including chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, and appealing to physicians and all health care professionals to follow the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.”

Hopefully, that will put an end to the ethically-challenged script-writing and lupus and rheumatoid arthritis sufferers will be able to get their regular supplies.