EDITORIAL: Fauci's caution on schools is sound, no matter what non-physician Trump says

The latest battle between President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, like previous ones, boils down to ego-based conjecture versus science and fact. Fauci, an adviser to Trump and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, argues it would be reckless to rush children back into classrooms in the fall before doctors have a better grasp of the dangers. Trump, whose training in medicine and epidemiology is exactly zero, says it’s time to get back to class.

Americans can disagree on shutdown measures, but some things aren’t debatable: Kids might be more resilient after being exposed to the virus, but they are by no means immune. A new, lethal contagion is spreading among kids that appears to be linked to the coronavirus. And even if kids don’t get sick from coronavirus exposure, their immersion in classrooms increases the likelihood that they could become super-carriers, spreading the disease to their teachers, bus drivers and parents.

In the battle between Fauci’s voice of caution versus Trump’s call for throwing caution to the wind, we’ll stick with the guy who actually knows what he’s talking about.