EDITORIAL: Foxconn tax credits shouldn’t be held hostage

If a company comes into your state and says it will create 13,000 jobs making screws then turns around and says it will make bolts instead, who cares?

What does matter is that those jobs are created. It is for that that the company should be held accountable.

In this case, we are not talking about screws and bolts, we are talking about liquid crystal display screens and other 21st century technology for which Foxconn is on the forefront.

When it was announced that Foxconn was coming to Wisconsin, the agreement was that the company would create up to 13,000 jobs with an estimated average salary of $53,875 over a period of up to six years.

The company won’t be eligible for state incentives if it doesn’t fulfill its job-creation and investment promises.

Last year, the company didn’t have enough qualified full-time employees and it didn’t get the tax credits. That is how the agreement was supposed to work.

This year, the company says it has enough qualified full-time employees. But Gov. Tony Evers’ administration continues to say that the company cannot get hiring tax credits unless they change the agreement to reflect what actually will be made in Mount Pleasant.