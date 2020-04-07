EDITORIAL: Health and financial catastrophe looms, but Trump won't ease Obamacare access

For 10 years now, Republicans have been trying to kill the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s program extending health care coverage to millions of uninsured Americans. Red states like Missouri refused to expand Medicaid as envisioned under Obamacare, losing federal dollars and throwing their own citizens under the bus in an ideologically driven bid to undermine the program. The Trump administration has starved and sabotaged Obamacare wherever it could. Republican state attorneys general — including Josh Hawley, now Missouri’s junior senator — filed a pending suit to kill the program entirely, threatening to toss millions of Americans with preexisting conditions off their coverage.
It was difficult to imagine this obsessive GOP campaign to deny health coverage to vulnerable Americans sinking any lower, but now it has: The White House is refusing calls to reopen the Obamacare exchanges outside their normal operating dates, which could ease the health and financial woes of millions of people whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic without having to set up a new government program.
The cynicism and callousness of this refusal is mind-boggling even from this president. What kind of an administration cuts off health care options in the middle of both a pandemic and an economic crisis?
The Affordable Care Act signs up new beneficiaries via HealthCare.gov, through which Americans without other options can purchase health insurance. The annual enrollment period ended in December, long before the coronavirus crisis hit the United States, and isn’t scheduled to reopen until Nov. 1.
Trump hinted late last month that, in light of the current health and economic crises, he might reopen the exchanges now. That move was being pushed by Democrats, health care advocates and even the lobbying organization representing the private companies that sell the insurance.
But as Politico reports, administration sources now say that option is off the table. They’re not saying why, though other reporting has indicated the administration was concerned about sending mixed messages as it backs the lawsuit seeking to end Obamacare. There’s a certain perverse logic to that: It does sound incongruous to help desperate Americans secure health coverage with one hand, while the other fights in court to take it away from them.
Those who completely lose their employer-provided insurance as a direct result of the pandemic may still be able to get Obamacare now under existing special-circumstances provisions — though many won’t know that, because the administration has purposely pulled back on public advertising about the program as part of its sabotage efforts.
A dozen blue states that control their own exchanges have already reopened them, so it’s largely people in GOP-dominated states who will suffer from this awful decision, including Missourians. Voters in November shouldn’t need any further proof that a vote for Trump is a vote against health care.
