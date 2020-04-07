EDITORIAL: Health and financial catastrophe looms, but Trump won't ease Obamacare access

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For 10 years now, Republicans have been trying to kill the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s program extending health care coverage to millions of uninsured Americans. Red states like Missouri refused to expand Medicaid as envisioned under Obamacare, losing federal dollars and throwing their own citizens under the bus in an ideologically driven bid to undermine the program. The Trump administration has starved and sabotaged Obamacare wherever it could. Republican state attorneys general — including Josh Hawley, now Missouri’s junior senator — filed a pending suit to kill the program entirely, threatening to toss millions of Americans with preexisting conditions off their coverage.

It was difficult to imagine this obsessive GOP campaign to deny health coverage to vulnerable Americans sinking any lower, but now it has: The White House is refusing calls to reopen the Obamacare exchanges outside their normal operating dates, which could ease the health and financial woes of millions of people whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic without having to set up a new government program.

The cynicism and callousness of this refusal is mind-boggling even from this president. What kind of an administration cuts off health care options in the middle of both a pandemic and an economic crisis?