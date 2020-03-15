EDITORIAL: Homeless bills deserve Senate votes

When Assembly Bill 119, which steers $500,000 more per year to homeless shelters, was taken up last month, the Senate approved it unanimously. Seven more bills remain, all of which have funding in the current state budget, which the Legislature approved last summer.

The remaining bills would help desperate people find and keep stable housing, help the homeless develop skills for employment, and assist landlords with repairs to low-cost housing. Fitzgerald and others have questioned the cost, which is $6.5 million over two years. But that's an infinitesimal part of the state's $81 billion budget.

Even if the entire package is approved, Wisconsin would continue to spend far less than what cold-winter states such as Minnesota commit to the problem. In some cases, the bills would save money by helping more people to improve their lives and become more self-sufficient. If the state can't afford these bills, then why are the names of Senate Republican budget committee leaders Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Luther Olsen, R-Ripon, on several of them?