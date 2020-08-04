EDITORIAL: If no in-person schooling, then no school sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly three months ago NCAA President Mark Emmert made news, saying what should be said today in school districts planning openings this fall.

At the time he noted that he had talked to hundreds of college presidents and commissioners and felt there was consensus in the message.

“If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” Emmert said. “This doesn’t mean (the school) has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you have to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students … if a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

While he was talking about college sports that he oversees, it applies here and now as concerns over the coronavirus and community spread continue.

Kenosha Unified and Racine Unified, among other districts, are starting fully virtual. Those decisions have been made, but they don’t apply to sports. There will be separate decisions on sports, and the only guidance to date from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is to delay the start of fall practices and then play.