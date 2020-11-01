EDITORIAL: Imagine a time without COVID-19

Theater artists and musicians are coming back to work. There are fewer of them now, as well as fewer venues to employ them.

People are rushing to get therapy, massages, chiropractic care, dental work, elective surgeries. Yoga classes, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, restaurants and bars are filled to capacity. Especially the bars.

This thumbnail-sized tour of one possible future is only that. It isn’t the best of the imaginable futures, and it is very far from the worst. To get there, as esteemed New York Times writer Donald G. McNeil Jr. reported last week, some things that have been going right will need to continue to do so.

First, the vaccines that President Donald Trump keeps promising are right around the corner may, in fact, be close. His “warp speed” effort to funnel federal funds into the research effort appears to have borne fruit. Whether the American people can be persuaded to get one of the vaccines may be an open question, but that’s a matter of politics and communication, not science.