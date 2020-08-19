EDITORIAL: Infrastructure plan won't get a Senate vote but should get Americans' votes

House Democrats last month passed a huge infrastructure bill that has no chance of survival in the Republican-held Senate — but which provides a valuable contrast between what the two parties offer America going into the November election. Democrats seek to transform America’s transportation system with an eye toward mitigating climate change, while repairing and rebuilding other parts of the nation’s long-neglected national infrastructure. Republicans appear to have lost interest in doing anything more than filling the potholes.
In then-candidate Donald Trump’s generally toxic 2016 campaign for president, he offered one truly great idea: a massive overhaul of America’s crumbling infrastructure — roads, schools, airports, communications. It was presented as an idea that would both improve safety and public life in general across the country and provide a big boost to the economy. Alas, while Trump has diligently worked to keep his campaign promises to persecute immigrants, pollute the environment and more deeply divide America, his infrastructure promise has languished.
But now that the nation is trying to climb out of a recession, a Manhattan Project-level commitment to rescuing and overhauling America’s infrastructure makes more sense than ever. What the House passed — which its Democratic authors knew full well would be dead on arrival in the Senate — should be viewed as both a blueprint for the future and clear signal to voters that one party is thinking about that future.
The House’s 10-year, $1.5 trillion plan wouldn’t merely fix roads but seeks to transform the nation’s infrastructure with an eye toward greener technology to lower the emissions that drive climate change. Transportation is currently the biggest source of those emissions.
The plan’s focus is on nudging America toward cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation, with more funding for public transit and low-emission electric vehicles, along with new funding for biking and walking amenities. It would steer $100 billion to schools, another $100 billion for public housing and billions more to mitigate infrastructure hazards like lead water pipes. The plan also includes expanding the nation’s broadband capabilities as well as tax breaks for clean energy and renewable energy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already labeled the plan “nonsense” — a predictable response consistent with the Republican Party’s climate-change denial. The folks who added almost $2 trillion to the deficit for an unnecessary tax cut aren’t willing to invest anywhere near that to give America a cleaner, better infrastructure, which would boost the pandemic-damaged economy in the process.
No matter. The House package isn’t designed to get Senate votes. It’s designed to get Americans’ votes in November — with Senate votes hopefully to follow. Americans now have one more clear definition of the decision that faces them when they go to the polls Nov. 3: A choice of the future versus the past.
