EDITORIAL: Infrastructure plan won't get a Senate vote but should get Americans' votes

House Democrats last month passed a huge infrastructure bill that has no chance of survival in the Republican-held Senate — but which provides a valuable contrast between what the two parties offer America going into the November election. Democrats seek to transform America’s transportation system with an eye toward mitigating climate change, while repairing and rebuilding other parts of the nation’s long-neglected national infrastructure. Republicans appear to have lost interest in doing anything more than filling the potholes.

In then-candidate Donald Trump’s generally toxic 2016 campaign for president, he offered one truly great idea: a massive overhaul of America’s crumbling infrastructure — roads, schools, airports, communications. It was presented as an idea that would both improve safety and public life in general across the country and provide a big boost to the economy. Alas, while Trump has diligently worked to keep his campaign promises to persecute immigrants, pollute the environment and more deeply divide America, his infrastructure promise has languished.