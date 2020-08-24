EDITORIAL: Internet access for all kids is crucial to learning in the pandemic and beyond

Students without high-speed home internet “will be severely disadvantaged” as online schooling continues in the coming school year, the report concludes. “The gap between students who are ‘logged in’ and ‘logged out’ could set back a generation of American students.” The report finds that closing the gap by providing internet access to students through their schools could be achieved with less than a $7 billion outlay in the next federal coronavirus relief package — a modest number next to the $1 trillion already spent on relief measures.

But there’s the rub: It’s not at all certain there is even going to be a next coronavirus relief package. House Democrats proposed one months ago, but Senate Republicans procrastinated, then got mired in internal debate over it, then gave up. President Donald Trump stepped in with an executive order that provides inadequate or unworkable aid, and nothing for internet access for students. This, more than anything, is reason for Congress to finally get this done.

With so many competing interests, it’s easy to lose focus on the ones too young to vote, but they are the most important constituency out there. Logging those kids in will not only salvage some semblance of education for children who otherwise will get little or none during the pandemic, but will provide continued dividends after it’s over. America used to talk about leaving no child behind. Today, that means leaving no child without internet access.