EDITORIAL: Internet access for all kids is crucial to learning in the pandemic and beyond

Underlying the debate over how long schools will have to continue online learning is a daunting problem: For millions of kids without internet access or adequate computers, virtual classrooms aren’t even an option. This is a national crisis that threatens to further disadvantage the very children already in the most vulnerable situations.
But this dilemma could be an opportunity, spawning a massive national push to get all kids connected in the way America brought electrical service to every corner of the country starting a century ago. Benefits would extend beyond the pandemic. Including that in a new pandemic-assistance bill would make sense, if Congress can get its act together.
The pandemic has spotlighted the deep inequities between school students of different regions, cultures and economic situations. No one thinks virtual classrooms are as good as the real thing, but they were a necessity to fight the pandemic in the last school year, and in many places they will be a necessity in the coming one. That was, and will be, more difficult for some kids than others.
A study by the National Urban League and other organizations lays out the scope of the problem. It found some 16.9 million U.S. children lack high-speed home internet access, including about a third of all Black, Latino and Native American children and about 40% of all rural kids. In all, 7.3 million don’t even have computers.
Students without high-speed home internet “will be severely disadvantaged” as online schooling continues in the coming school year, the report concludes. “The gap between students who are ‘logged in’ and ‘logged out’ could set back a generation of American students.” The report finds that closing the gap by providing internet access to students through their schools could be achieved with less than a $7 billion outlay in the next federal coronavirus relief package — a modest number next to the $1 trillion already spent on relief measures.
But there’s the rub: It’s not at all certain there is even going to be a next coronavirus relief package. House Democrats proposed one months ago, but Senate Republicans procrastinated, then got mired in internal debate over it, then gave up. President Donald Trump stepped in with an executive order that provides inadequate or unworkable aid, and nothing for internet access for students. This, more than anything, is reason for Congress to finally get this done.
With so many competing interests, it’s easy to lose focus on the ones too young to vote, but they are the most important constituency out there. Logging those kids in will not only salvage some semblance of education for children who otherwise will get little or none during the pandemic, but will provide continued dividends after it’s over. America used to talk about leaving no child behind. Today, that means leaving no child without internet access.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!