EDITORIAL: Intervention is needed at the polls to bring fiscal sanity to Washington

Suppose someone you know is making $46,000 a year while carrying $300,000 in debt. He borrows to cover interest payments while his debt and spending continue to grow.

That’s basically the “debt spiral” America is facing, former Gov. Scott Walker warned last week in Milwaukee.

“I think any of us here, if that was a friend or a family member, we would have an intervention,” Walker told the Milwaukee Press Club. “We would intervene with them and say, ‘Something has got to happen. We (have) got to help you get this budget under control.’”

Walker’s analogy is powerful and apt. The United States is expected to have $4.6 trillion in revenue with $30 trillion in debt by 2025, according to Congressional Budget Office projections he cited.

“I kind of put the blame on all of them,” Walker said of leaders in Washington.

The national debt doubled from $5 trillion to $10 trillion under former Republican President George W. Bush, Walker noted. Then it nearly doubled again to $19.5 trillion while Democratic President Barack Obama was in office.