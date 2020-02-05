EDITORIAL: Iowa's caucus crisis a reminder that confidence in democracy is paramount

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several Democratic candidates took advantage of the chaos to imply they’d won, knowing the spotlight would shift from Iowa to New Hampshire before the final numbers were out. President Donald Trump, true to form, cynically used the debacle to undermine public confidence in the whole process, suggesting through his campaign — with zero evidence — that it was “rigged” against Bernie Sanders (apparently his preferred opponent).

All indications are there was no rigging going on in Iowa, just poor planning complicated by technological failure. A phone app the party planned to use to calculate and report results was passed out to precinct officials without adequate training. When those officials warned it wasn’t working right, they were ignored, even after National Public Radio reported on those concerns weeks ago. When caucus workers resorted to calling in their results, inadequately staffed phone lines were overloaded. Some officials just gave up and went home.

The fact that Iowa party officials refused to even identify the maker of the problem app before the caucuses should have been an alarm bell. The last thing any U.S. election or caucus needs to project these days is lack of transparency.

Primaries are state-party functions, but that doesn’t mean the national parties can’t demand transparency and other minimal standards. It’s bad enough that America’s president routinely displays his contempt for the sanctity of democracy’s most basic mechanism, the vote. Iowa’s meltdown has now invited the rest of America to share in that contempt.