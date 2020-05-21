EDITORIAL: Justice Brian Hagedorn puts the law above partisanship

He stood for judicial restraint. That’s something conservatives often say they believe in — until a Democratic governor is doing something the Republican-run Legislature doesn’t like.

“The Legislature may have buyer’s remorse for the breadth of discretion it gave” to the state Department of Health Services, Hagedorn continued. “But those are the laws it drafted; we must read them faithfully whether we like them or not.”

This is the second time since Hagedorn joined the court in August that he has conspicuously veered from his conservative peers. In January, he refused to speed a decision to purge as many as 200,000 people from voting rolls, a case brought by conservatives.

It only makes sense that a good judge, from time to time, will upset some of the people who supported the judge for election. That’s because Wisconsin’s laws have been drafted over decades by legislatures of varying political persuasions. So if a judge is closely interpreting the intent of those laws — rather than playing politics — his rulings shouldn’t neatly and consistently align with one political party or the other.