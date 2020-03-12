EDITORIAL: Keep perspective on coronavirus

There’s nothing like a little pandemic to scare the bejeezus out of people.

That’s what we’ve gotten with the outbreak of the coronavirus strain COVID-19 that spread rapidly from China to South Korea, Italy, Iran and other countries and has thus far infected more than 90,000 people worldwide and caused more than 3,000 deaths — including 11 Americans by midweek.

The spread of the virus has roiled Wall Street, cratering stocks two weeks ago and now flip-flopping with volatility every other day, it seems. Schools have been temporarily closed around the world disrupting education for 290 million students, including a dozen schools near Seattle. Emergency orders have been issued in California, cruise ships and airlines have curtailed voyages and flights and there has been some panic buying in spots of the U.S. with hoarders snapping up supplies of largely ineffective surgical masks, bottled water, bleach, sanitary wipes and even emptying the shelves of toilet paper in some cities. And, in a little bit of irony, the release of the new James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” has been pushed back until November over coronavirus worries.

Slow your roll, America. Yes, the coronavirus is cause for concern, even a bit of alarm, but it’s best dealt with by preparation, medical responses and commonsense hygiene precautions and not panic.