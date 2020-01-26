EDITORIAL: Keep pressure on Legislature for fair maps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fitzgerald is right that the Legislature must approve new districts — and it definitely will. What Fitzgerald shouldn’t pretend is that the Wisconsin Constitution requires him to pick up a Sharpie marker and literally draw the districts himself with 131 other state lawmakers.

That’s not how it worked last time around, when Fitzgerald was in charge.

Back then, following the 2010 census, Fitzgerald oversaw the redistricting process with his brother, then-Assembly Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald. (Curiously, congressional district lines in 2011 were drawn through the middle of Dodge County, making it easier for Scott and Jeff Fitzgerald to potentially run for Congress in adjacent seats some day. Scott Fitzgerald is now seeking the 5th Congressional District seat. Jeff Fitzgerald left the Assembly after a failed bid for U.S. Senate.)

Scott Fitzgerald and other Republican leaders spent millions of taxpayer dollars on high-priced lawyers in 2011 to draw voting districts in politically advantageous ways and, in subsequent years, to defend those gerrymandered maps in court. The goal wasn’t fair maps. It was to keep Fitzgerald and his partisan pals in power.