EDITORIAL: Keep studying ways to improve medical cannabis in Iowa

From the beginning of this conversation in 2014, we have for reasons of compassion supported a medical marijuana program in our state. We acknowledge significant progress on medical cannabis in Iowa over the last five years, but we believe opportunities exist to make the program better and urge state leaders to keep working on them.

As we have said before, we were disappointed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year vetoed a bill we believe would have improved the state’s medical cannabis program. The bill, which passed 96-3 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate, would have: 1) Removed the cap on how much THC (the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high) is contained in medical marijuana and instead limited the amount of medical cannabis a patient can be prescribed to no more than 25 grams in 90 days. 2) Softened language through which Iowans could be recommended for the program, changing “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain.” 3) Allowed physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.