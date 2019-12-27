EDITORIAL: Legal threat to Affordable Care Act ought to be front and center in 2020 election

A legal ruling handed down last week created massive uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act’s future.

But the consumer subsidies and other reforms established by the landmark health law, such as protections for people with pre-existing conditions, remain in place for now.

Whether the same will be true a year from now is lamentably up in the air, creating uncertainty for the 20 million Americans who have come to rely on the law to cover themselves and their families. The Affordable Care Act, which has already survived two constitutional challenges fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, faces a third legal threat to its existence. This latest lawsuit is led by attorneys general for Texas and other Republican-leaning states. They argue that the entire law must be scrapped because its “individual mandate” to buy health insurance is no longer enforceable after Congress reduced the financial penalty to $0 in 2017.

Those who have followed ACA legal battles understandably feel exasperated. The first lawsuit mounted by the ACA’s opponents contended it was unconstitutional because of the requirement to buy insurance. Now, this latest challenge contends the entire law must be struck down because it essentially lacks a mandate to buy insurance.

