EDITORIAL: Madison is in the pilot's seat to land F-35s

The final impact statement also predicts “negligible impact” on Madison’s housing market.

The F-35s will be loud when they take off and land. But so are commercial aircraft. And commercial planes account for the vast majority of flights in and out of the airport.

The F-35s will be similar in volume to today’s F-16s, which are three-decades old and being retired. The final report reassures that “minimal to no requirement for afterburner use” is being considered. Afterburners increase noise on takeoff.

The report and a letter from the Air Force to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison — who supports the F-35s coming here — suggests an increase in flights is expected while pilots are being trained on the F-35s. But after training is done, the number of flights would fall closer to what occurs now.

Critics stress, and the final report confirms, that low-income neighborhoods with children will be disproportionately affected by the new fighter jets near the airport. But that’s already true of the F-16s, and it’s true of commercial aircraft. Homes and apartments tend to be more affordable near airports because of the noise.