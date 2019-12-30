EDITORIAL: Marijuana may be legal in Illinois, but not so in Wisconsin

They’re setting up high-end boutique pot shops just across the border as Illinois on Jan. 1 joins the growing ranks of states with legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.

We have no doubt that some Wisconsinites will pound down Interstate 94 for a little recreational outing of their own to legally purchase marijuana.

That may not be a road you want to go down.

Yes, Badger State residents who are 21 years old or older can make legal purchases in Illinois. But no, you cannot consume it in public. As the spokesman for Green Thumb Industries, which is setting up a chain of five marijuana dispensaries, told a Lee Newspaper reporter this month: “Illinois does not allow public consumption. Not in parking lots, not in your car. No parks, no beach, no baseball games, no football games. Nowhere.”

So where do you go with your fresh pack of buds, joints or edibles?

“You have to get in your car and leave and consume in private,” the spokesman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And woe be it to you if you decide to go straight home to Wisconsin, where possession and/or sales are still illegal under the law and where Kenosha County deputies will be waiting with open arms and citation books.