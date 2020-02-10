EDITORIAL: More focus, less politics? Sounds good

The new leader of Wisconsin’s economic development agency is saying a lot of reassuring things that should please business people and taxpayers.
Melissa “Missy” Hughes has been CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for four months, and she appears committed to a more focused and fiscally responsible strategy for invigorating Wisconsin’s economy.
For starters, she and Gov. Tony Evers, who picked her to lead the agency, want to make sure Foxconn lives up to its contract if it wants the enormous state subsidies promised by the previous administration. The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer appears to be downsizing and changing its plans for a facility in Racine County. We’re glad to see Hughes highlight the need for better communication with the company on its future here.
Though the Foxconn contract may need changes to protect taxpayers, Hughes last week praised her predecessor, Mark Hogan, for establishing many of the department’s processes and procedures. That’s good to hear, because WEDC has suffered embarrassing audits and blunders in the past. If the state is going to be providing incentives to private businesses to expand here, taxpayers deserve clear benefit and careful accounting of public dollars for promises of jobs and investment in return.
Hughes was the chief mission officer and general counsel for Organic Valley, the nation’s largest dairy cooperative. Based in La Farge, about 90 miles northwest of Madison in Vernon County, Organic Valley includes more than 2,000 farms with annual sales of more than $1 billion.
You have free articles remaining.
So it’s no surprise Hughes wants more attention to rural entrepreneurs. She’s excited to launch an Office of Rural Prosperity within WEDC. Struggling dairy farmers need help to adapt and succeed in the global economy.
Under previous Gov. Scott Walker, WEDC rushed to boost the number of jobs in Wisconsin to fulfill a campaign promise that was never met. That led to a lack of detail and misguided loans that cost taxpayers money with little to show for millions in public investment. WEDC also spent too much time trying to poach companies from other states, rather than concentrating its attention to promising start-ups that were already here. It too often was secretive about public money.
One thing the previous administration did right was make WEDC more nimble and less distracted. The agency’s mission must be the economy, not spot-checking carnival rides, certifying plumbers or inspecting elevators — duties the old Commerce Department was saddled with.
But WEDC’s obsession with job numbers was misguided. Wisconsin’s biggest challenge isn’t creating more jobs, it’s finding enough workers to fill them. And that will require more than lower taxes or corporate handouts to fix. It will require more people who want to stay and move here because of a high quality of life, lots of opportunity and innovation. It also will require better education and training, and more immigration.
Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs have lots of good ideas. Our universities produce lots of patents. What’s too often missing is the investment and encouragement needed for products to find markets.
Hughes has pledged to keep politics out of WEDC’s decisions. That’s a difficult yet necessary goal, because a successful WEDC will need bipartisan support from the Legislature and across Wisconsin.
Our economy is strong, but it needs more innovation.