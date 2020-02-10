EDITORIAL: More focus, less politics? Sounds good

The new leader of Wisconsin’s economic development agency is saying a lot of reassuring things that should please business people and taxpayers.

Melissa “Missy” Hughes has been CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for four months, and she appears committed to a more focused and fiscally responsible strategy for invigorating Wisconsin’s economy.

For starters, she and Gov. Tony Evers, who picked her to lead the agency, want to make sure Foxconn lives up to its contract if it wants the enormous state subsidies promised by the previous administration. The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer appears to be downsizing and changing its plans for a facility in Racine County. We’re glad to see Hughes highlight the need for better communication with the company on its future here.

Though the Foxconn contract may need changes to protect taxpayers, Hughes last week praised her predecessor, Mark Hogan, for establishing many of the department’s processes and procedures. That’s good to hear, because WEDC has suffered embarrassing audits and blunders in the past. If the state is going to be providing incentives to private businesses to expand here, taxpayers deserve clear benefit and careful accounting of public dollars for promises of jobs and investment in return.