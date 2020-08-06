EDITORIAL: Much as they claim differently, Republicans have no replacement for Obamacare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 19, as the White House worked to yank health care from millions of Americans during a pandemic, President Donald Trump assured Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he would sign “a full and complete health care plan” within two weeks. Those two weeks have come and gone with no plan to provide coverage should the GOP’s malicious legal assault on the Affordable Care Act succeed. It’s the same tune Americans have heard from this president for four years, and from his party for years before that: let us kill Obamacare, and we promise we’ll replace it with … something.

Of course, there is no something, and there isn’t going to be. This cannot be said enough: A vote in November for Trump and his Republican enablers is a vote to abandon hard-to-insure Americans to poverty, illness and, in many cases, death.

Barack Obama was elected in 2008 partially on the premise that health care is a human right. For more than a decade now, elected Republicans have been furiously undermining that premise. “Repeal and replace” was long their mantra, but never once has the “replace” portion been viably offered. What few proposals they’ve offered invoked the bad old days, when suffering a preexisting medical condition made patients effectively uninsurable.