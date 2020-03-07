EDITORIAL: Obama should endorse Biden over Sanders

Given former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive wins in a majority of Super Tuesday states, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ impressive victories in California and other states, the fact that the duo duked it out in delegate-rich Texas and abysmal performances by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday, Biden and Sanders will be the finalists for the Democratic nomination.

So three things need to happen now to maximize the chance that President Donald Trump is defeated in November. That outcome has never seemed more important because Trump’s response to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak has been nothing short of alarming.

For starters, he seems to believe stories about its spread somehow reflect a conspiracy to undermine him. His bizarre appearance on TV on Monday showed just how little he has learned about COVID-19 and its risks. And a stunning report in The New York Times revealed that Defense Secretary Mark Esper — despite his being deeply worried about the safety of U.S. troops overseas — was told “not to make any decisions related to the coronavirus that might surprise the White House or run afoul of President Trump’s messaging.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}