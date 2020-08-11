EDITORIAL: On pandemic management, even Republicans are abandoning Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump appears to have badly underestimated the extent to which the pandemic has elevated Americans’ fears and frustrations across the political spectrum. His leadership, or more accurately the lack of it, is topmost on the minds of Republicans, Democrats and independents heading into the Nov. 3 election, according to a new national survey.

Voters are upset. They want a plan to address the dangers to Americans’ health and economic security. And they don’t feel that current policies are working, according to the results of a new NPR/Ipsos poll.

Democratic responses to the poll questions were hardly surprising. What is extraordinary are the survey results show growing, heavy concern among Republicans, meaning that Trump is losing support even among those he was counting on to back him in November.

The onus is on his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, to announce a plan quickly and decisively to address the deepening economic challenges and send the coronavirus into remission. For Trump, it might be too late for him to unveil any new plan since what he’s offered so far has failed miserably — in spite of his insistence that everything is ”under control.”