EDITORIAL: Pandemic has silver lining for learning

Many Madison schools already were using Google Classroom to submit homework and do projects. But the district had to dramatically expand its online offerings to more than 25,000 students in a matter of weeks. It wasn’t always smooth. Some students and staff have struggled to engage. Some families don’t have fast or any internet. The digital divide could exacerbate achievement gaps.

But classes are proceeding — with many of us impressed by what’s been possible, and how quickly our children can adapt and advance.

UW-Madison, which already incorporated technology into traditional classrooms, converted thousands of courses to online-only in just a week.

“In my world,” said Richard Halverson, a UW-Madison education professor, “there’s a lot of sadness and apprehension. But I’m looking at an emergence of an entirely new form of literacy for teachers and learners — technology-enabled learning literacy, which is kind of remarkable. It might be the next revolution in how we think about education.”

Halverson studies technology in education and wrote the 2018 book “Rethinking education in the age of technology” with Allan Collins.