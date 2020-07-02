EDITORIAL: Police reforms are too important to get mired in Washington gamesmanship

In any case, the GOP bill, as might be expected, was significantly weaker in terms of new police restrictions than the Democratic bill. To borrow from the tongue-in-cheek old phrase, this is why God made committees. It would have made perfect sense for representatives of the two parties to sit down in bipartisan fashion and hammer out a compromise bill that both could live with.

That’s the common way of doing Senate business, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused, choosing instead to offer up the weak-tea Republican bill as is, and demanding a vote before refinements could be considered. McConnell’s Machiavellian tendencies are well known, and it isn’t hard to see his game plan here: If the bill had gotten a vote, even though it was doomed to fail, his more vulnerable members could be on record as having voted for police reform. If the Democrats prevented a vote (which is ultimately what happened), McConnell could claim the other side stood against reform.

It’s a smart strategy — unless, of course, you’re actually interested in accomplishing reform.

That must not be the last word at a time when America, finally, is poised for real police reform. The Democrat-controlled House is offering its own bill that could form the basis of bipartisan negotiation across both chambers. This is the moment. Congress needs to get this done.