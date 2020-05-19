EDITORIAL: Politicians failed us, So it’s up to citizens to protect Wisconsin

One of those four, Kelly, was soundly defeated as an incumbent in the April 7 election and will be off the court by July. We can safely assume the decision would have been 4-3 in the opposite direction had the candidate who voters chose over Kelly taken her seat on the court.

The decision is one of momentary legal authority and zero moral authority.

All four justices who overturned the governor’s power in a health emergency had campaigned against judicial activism.

They proved to be against judicial activism until they were for it. They are against judges writing laws unless the special interests that put them up and backed them for office want them to write their own laws.

This was stated best by the one conservative justice who stayed true to his word and voted against them.

“We are a court of law. We are not here to do freewheeling constitutional theory. We are not here to step in and referee every intractable political stalemate,” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in dissent. “In striking down most of (the order), this court has strayed from its charge and turned this case into something quite different than the case brought to us.