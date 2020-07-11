EDITORIAL: Politicization of the pandemic spawns threats against public health officials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a depressing sign of the times, California is considering legislation to shield public health officials’ home addresses because many of them are getting death threats from people frustrated with stay-at-home orders. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top epidemiologist and most visible health official, has 24-hour security for the same reason.

This dark politicization of the pandemic isn’t bipartisan — it’s coming almost entirely from the right — and it wasn’t inevitable. Stemming it should start with more responsible behavior from high-profile people like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who once again has gone on an anti-science tear against pandemic safety measures.

Fauci and other health experts had the unenviable task of originally urging policymakers and Americans at large to take the extreme step of shuttering the economy to limit the spread of the virus. When America careened past a six-figure death toll — even with those unprecedented shutdowns — it became clear that the experts were right. Had America done nothing, a seven-figure death toll by now would have been the likely result.