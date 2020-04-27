EDITORIAL: PPP lets big businesses behave badly

With the federal government handing out billions of dollars to help small businesses stay afloat as they fight the coronavirus impacts it was probably to be expected there would be a few glitches in the stampede to the money trough.
And there were. For starters, the $360 billion that Congress and the Trump administration approved for the Paycheck Protection Program was nowhere near enough to meet demand and the PPP ran out of money in less than two weeks.
A second funding round approved by Congress last week added another $310 billion to the program.
Hopefully, some of these forgivable loans will reach the thousands of small businesses that were shut out in the first round as national hotel and restaurant chains were first to the trough and quickly depleted the grant program.
A lawsuit filed in California accused JP Morgan Chase Bank of prioritizing the PPP applications to serve large borrowers first, putting smaller businesses at the bottom of the order — and not on a first-come, first-served basis. The suit charged that Chase would collect larger processing fees — nearly $6 billion in total — by front-loading the processing with businesses seeking higher loans.
While the forgivable loans originally were targeted to help businesses with no more than 500 employees meet payrolls, that distinction was blurred by Congress — after intensive lobbying — allowed separate subsidiaries and locations to apply even if they were part of a national or international chain.
That allowed Ruth Chris Steak House, a chain that has 150 locations and is valued at $250 million, to secure a PPP loan of $20 million. More than a dozen publicly traded companies with revenue of more than $100 million — including Potbelly, Shake Shack and a Tex-Mex restaurant chain with more than 10,000 employees got in line for PPP cash.
Executives at some chains contended that the size of the parent company doesn’t matter since to get the loan forgiven a minimum of three-quarters of each loan must go to payroll.
But large companies have access to more financial resources than small mom-and-pop operations which didn’t succeed in gaining PPP loans. As one Florida couple who own a small business put it: “The program has done very little to help genuine small businesses and instead has benefited large companies who have used subsidiary entities to benefit disproportionately and unfairly.”
As small-business owners vented over the program, there was a little corporate guilt going around. Executives at Shake Shack, which has 189 individual restaurants, decided to give back its $10 million government PPP loan. The founder of the New York-based burger chain and the CEO said they had secured other financing and “we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million” so restaurants that “need it most can get it now.”
“We now know that the first phase of the PPP was underfunded and many who need it most haven’t gotten any assistance.” They urged Congress to ensure that “all restaurants, no matter their size, have equal ability to get back on their feet and hire back their teams.”
We hope — as Congress takes the funding issue up again — that those words reached the ears of our congressional representatives and they get it right this time.
