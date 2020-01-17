EDITORIAL: President claims to champion Obamacare's top benefit while trying to kill it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be one thing if Republicans said what they apparently believe: that it’s not government’s responsibility to ensure people with diabetes, cancer or other chronic conditions are able to access medical care without going bankrupt. But they’re not saying that — apparently because they know how unacceptable most Americans would find it. So their strategy instead is to say up is down and hope people believe it.

That was Hawley’s strategy when, as Missouri’s attorney general, he joined a federal lawsuit aimed at killing the Affordable Care Act. When he was rightly attacked for this attempt to eliminate protection of preexisting-condition coverage, Hawley portrayed himself, ludicrously, as the champion of such coverage. He drew national scorn from people who knew better — while winning a Senate seat from Missouri voters who didn’t.

No wonder Trump thinks he can successfully claim credit for the protection that Democrats have provided and Republicans have spent the past decade trying to remove.

Make no mistake: If Hawley’s and Trump’s lawsuit is successful, America will return to the days when a preexisting medical condition was a sentence of poverty, or worse. Whatever the GOP says, that is the undeniable outcome of their relentless campaign to end Obamacare while offering no realistic replacement.

The fact that the GOP feels the need to so brazenly lie to the public on this issue indicates they fear voters will make them pay in November for threatening the health care of millions of Americans. Hopefully, those fears will be well founded.