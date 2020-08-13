EDITORIAL: Protesters move the line away from civil disobedience toward anarchy

In Chicago, Black Lives Matter activist Ariel Atkins justified looting as “reparations.” Speaking at a Monday rally, she said, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats, that makes sure that person has clothes. … Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

Protesters displayed a large banner declaring, “Our futures have been looted from us. … LOOT BACK.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. correctly drew the line where it needed to be drawn, tweeting: “This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing & morally wrong. It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality.”

The New York Times reported last week on the experiences of Seattle residents who lived and worked behind the lines of a six-block protest occupation zone in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. For 23 days in June, protesters with guns cordoned off the zone, preventing police from entering. Coffee shop owner Faizel Khan said he had to obtain permission from the men at an armed checkpoint before he could pass through to reach his own property.