EDITORIAL: Ranked voting would be real reform in Wisconsin

Beloit state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, along with Sen. Mark Miller of Monona, wants Wisconsin to switch to what is called ranked-choice voting — sometimes called Instant Runoff Voting.

Basically, it works this way. Rather than picking candidate A or B in a given election, the voter expresses ranked preferences — first choice, second choice, sometimes more. When votes are tallied the idea is to reach a winner able to command a majority by moving through various phases of ranked choices until that happens.

It’s not necessarily as complicated as it sounds, but some worry change could create a certain level of confusion and perhaps adversely impact turnout.

There are both pros and cons to these systems, which have been used elsewhere without serious problems.

But let’s look beneath the surface.

Two Democrats are advocating for the reform. As with previous major electoral initiatives — gerrymandering reform, voter ID and others — one party seems to push for it while the other steadfastly opposes. Odds are very high the same fate awaits ranked-choice voting, which seems unlikely even to get a hearing in the legislature where Spreitzer, Miller and their Democrat colleagues are the minority.

