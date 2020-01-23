EDITORIAL: Rather than assign 'homework,' governor should meet, work with GOP

Gov. Tony Evers may have been a fine teacher in his years working in schools, but his “teacher-turned-governor” approach to his new job isn’t getting high marks.
Case in point: His decision to assign “homework” for 2020 to Republican legislative leaders.
The Democrat, after a first year often at odds with the GOP majority in the legislature, penned a letter to them that was as condescending as it was informative.
Yes, there’s plenty to do for elected leaders in Madison, but talking at them rather than working with them is a missed assignment. Evers should know that by now.
Here’s some of what he wrote to them: “I am a teacher-turned-governor, so to that end, I am assigning the legislature some homework to complete before adjourning later this year. The assignment begins with the issues that a majority of people in our state support and on which I think we should be able to agree.”
The letter asked the Assembly and Senate to approve legislation that would cap the price of insulin; improve the processing of sexual assault evidence; and implement and enforce standards for containing the class of contaminants known as PFAS, among other things.
It’s fair to say the approach didn’t get Republican leaders interested to work on the assigned “homework.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald responded on Twitter in frustration:
“I thought I had a good meeting with the governor last week where we discussed priorities,” he wrote. “But giving a coequal branch of government ‘homework’ in a condescending letter won’t help him grow support for an agenda with Senate Republican0s. The tone of this letter is ridiculous.”
We would have a similar reaction. And it’s not one that will help people at odds arrive at common ground.
Rather than a letter and “homework,” we suggest that Evers reach out to Republican leaders and set up weekly or occasional regular meetings with them in 2020 to discuss matters of interest.
Don’t send aides. Make time to meet in person. And include in the conversations how Wisconsin can finally join other states in agreeing on funding sources for a long-term, dedicated road and bridge improvement plan that will help the state and its cities and towns for years to come.
This isn’t a new topic; the state has kicked the can down the road for many years. But Evers campaigned on coming together for sustained transportation funding, and the need became even more clear earlier this month when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation received nearly 1,600 eligible applications – totaling more than $1.4 billion in total value – for $75 million of one-time grant funding included in the 2019-21 state budget.
“This process truly demonstrates the significant needs of the local system,” said Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “It’s pretty staggering when you see the actual number of projects and their dollar value.”
This should be a homework assignment for the governor and legislative leaders to move Wisconsin forward.