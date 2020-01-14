EDITORIAL: Reforming antiquated medical-coverage system would save lives — and money

Compared to other advanced countries, Americans pay something like $8,000 a year per household in unnecessarily inflated costs under the nation’s antiquated health care system. In exchange for what amounts to an inefficiency tax, Americans get worse medical outcomes than much of the developed world.

That recent assessment by two top economists should be central to the health care debate. The urgency of reform is about more than just sympathy for the uninsured.

The stated purpose of the Affordable Care Act was to provide medical insurance coverage to the millions of Americans who couldn’t afford it, either because they’re poor but not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, or because they have pre-existing medical conditions that insurance companies refused to cover.

Part of the opposition to the act, and to other reform proposals being made today by (mostly Democratic) politicians, essentially assumes that these efforts are purely altruistic — a form of forced charity from the haves to the have-nots. But in fact, that’s never been the full extent of the reform movement.

