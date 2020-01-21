EDITORIAL: Senate must decide whether to side with scam colleges or defrauded students

Under the new rules, each claim would have to be considered separately, even when evidence is clear of widespread misconduct at a given institution. And students defrauded by those institutions would have to prove that the fraud caused them “financial harm” — as if debt for a meaningless degree isn’t its own proof.

In a mostly party-line vote Thursday, the Democrat-controlled House passed a measure to roll back those new rule changes and restore those needed protections to students. The measure faces almost certain defeat in the Republican-controlled Senate.

But because the measure was passed under the auspices of the Congressional Review Act — which allows Congress to overturn regulatory decisions by a simple-majority vote of both chambers — Senate Leader Mitch McConnell won’t be able to resort to his usual strategy of refusing to even allow debate. There will have to be a floor vote, and Republicans will have to declare where they stand: with the defrauded students, or with the for-profit colleges that prey on them.

In an era where even student debt for legitimate degrees has hit crisis proportions, it’s difficult to fathom the thought process that concludes the proper way to address fraud by for-profit colleges is to make it harder for their students to shed that debt. If GOP senators have a defense for backing the scammers, it better be a doozy.