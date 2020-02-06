EDITORIAL: Senate should do its job, vote on Tony Evers' Cabinet picks

The same goes for Sara Meaney, whom Evers chose to run the Department of Tourism 14 months ago. She’s still waiting for confirmation. So is Andrea Palm at Health Services, who gained a committee endorsement last summer, and Melissa Hughes, who was picked to lead the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. four months ago. (Republicans changed state law before Evers took office to delay his ability to fill the WEDC post). So is Dawn Crim at Professional Services.

When Fitzgerald finally allowed Senate votes two weeks ago on Caleb Frostman to lead Workforce Development and Joaquin Altoro to head the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the Senate gave them unanimous endorsements. That shows how unnecessary these Senate delays are.