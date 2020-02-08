EDITORIAL: Senate verdicts are in, now on to the fall election

It ended quietly and mostly as expected Wednesday, with a decisive vote in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate that chose not to call witnesses or consider new evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

So what, if anything, was gained by the nation’s third impeachment of a U.S. president? Will history judge the process as the beginning of the end of Trump’s presidency, or as a Democratic political blunder that gave new momentum to his re-election campaign?

Those Americans who followed the House inquiry and the Democratic-controlled chamber’s impeachment votes learned much about the inner workings of the Trump administration. It wasn’t pretty.

Trump used the power of the U.S. government and $400 million in promised aid to try to dig up dirt on a political rival. A cast of questionable characters that included the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and oddball helpers Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were part of the cabal.

Once it was clear he had been caught in the act, Trump did what he could to obstruct the congressional inquiry into his politically motivated dealings, instructing members of his administration to ignore subpoenas for documents and witnesses.