EDITORIAL: Simmering brat debate marks summer's return

With the return of warm weather, it didn’t take long to see charcoal smoke wafting from grills across the state this past week.

Right behind those first few wisps of summer smoke came the perennial — and often fiery — debate among backyard chefs on the proper way to grill Wisconsin’s favorite sausage: the bratwurst.

Green Bay Press Gazette reporter Dan Higgins was the first to toss a can of lighter fluid on the argument this week with a story headlined: “Should you parboil brats? Nope. And science can tell you why.”

Now he’s done it — kicked off a ruckus that will echo from backyard to backyard as grill masters argue for weeks to come — from Memorial Day to Labor Day and beyond.

On one side are those who advocate parboiling the plump pink-hued sausages for 10 or 15 minutes immersing them in a bath of beer and onions, bringing them to a boil and simmering then finishing them on the grill. Higgins noted that grilling cookbook authors Steven Raichlen, Jamie Purviance and the America’s Test Kitchen advocate that method saying it shortens grill time and adds beer and onion flavor to the brat.