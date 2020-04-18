EDITORIAL: Slapping his name on relief checks shows, once again, Trump's top priority

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The addition of President Donald Trump’s name on the checks heading out to tens of millions of Americans as part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package once again underscores this president’s boundless ego and his obsession with using the pandemic to promote his re-election campaign.

Aside from potentially causing the payments to take longer to go out, the maneuver is misleading: The funding wasn’t Trump’s doing, it was a bipartisan act of Congress. And Congress clearly had no intention when it approved the funding for Trump to abuse the payments for personal promotion.

This, combined with Trump’s refusal to submit expenditures to an independent inspector general as specified in the law he signed, explains why future efforts to secure emergency funding won’t sail through Congress easily. Don’t blame Democrats for the damage Trump has wrought.

Sending checks to individual Americans wasn’t Trump’s idea. He instead pushed for a payroll tax cut that would have been slower and less effective. But that didn’t stop him from taking credit for the rescue package while peevishly snubbing Democrats who helped pass it by holding a signing ceremony last month attended only by Republicans. Now he’s turning those taxpayer-funded checks into a Trump campaign bumper sticker.