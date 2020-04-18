EDITORIAL: Slapping his name on relief checks shows, once again, Trump's top priority

The addition of President Donald Trump’s name on the checks heading out to tens of millions of Americans as part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package once again underscores this president’s boundless ego and his obsession with using the pandemic to promote his re-election campaign.
Aside from potentially causing the payments to take longer to go out, the maneuver is misleading: The funding wasn’t Trump’s doing, it was a bipartisan act of Congress. And Congress clearly had no intention when it approved the funding for Trump to abuse the payments for personal promotion.
This, combined with Trump’s refusal to submit expenditures to an independent inspector general as specified in the law he signed, explains why future efforts to secure emergency funding won’t sail through Congress easily. Don’t blame Democrats for the damage Trump has wrought.
Sending checks to individual Americans wasn’t Trump’s idea. He instead pushed for a payroll tax cut that would have been slower and less effective. But that didn’t stop him from taking credit for the rescue package while peevishly snubbing Democrats who helped pass it by holding a signing ceremony last month attended only by Republicans. Now he’s turning those taxpayer-funded checks into a Trump campaign bumper sticker.
Some 70 million Americans are expected to receive the checks, with the words “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the left side. Trump reportedly wanted to actually sign the checks himself — like an employer handing out bonuses to his workers — but that couldn’t be arranged because presidents aren’t authorized signers for U.S. Treasury disbursements. Standard practice is for a nonpartisan civil servant’s signature to appear on such disbursements, specifically to assure they aren’t politicized. Imagine that.
Because no president has ever before been petty and self-serving enough to pull a stunt like this, the Internal Revenue Service is scrambling to create new programming to do it. Trump’s loyalists at Treasury say it won’t impact the recipients of the checks, but sources at the IRS, which is actually conducting the disbursements, told The Washington Post that the modification will likely delay sending them out.
Thus, a billionaire president is risking further financial suffering for millions of struggling Americans for no reason other than his own vanity, as if he wants to brand them like his hotel properties. To add insult to that injury, Trump remains the least-popular president in modern times, having never broken 50% approval in national polls — meaning there’s a good chance more than half the recipients of those monogrammed checks will be holding their noses as they cash them.
As the whole country is focused on battling the pandemic, Trump is focused, as always, on himself. This latest example of bad-faith self-promotion can only serve to make national unity during this emergency that much more difficult.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!