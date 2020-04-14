EDITORIAL: State should start plan to reopen April 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order shutting down all but essential business expires April 24. It should not be extended.

Instead, what should happen is that businesses begin to reopen throughout this great state.

What we need is a plan, and the state’s business community asked Evers for just that in a letter sent Thursday by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and signed by 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce.

The letter pointed out that nearly 300,000 unemployment claims were filed in March alone, and the state’s unemployment rate is estimated to be over 13% — the highest in recorded history.

Earlier in the day, a projection of 27% unemployment was made by Dennis Winters, chief economist with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

A year ago the state’s unemployment was 2.5%. In the worst of times, during the Great Recession in early 2010, it was a little over 10%. We are shut down — and many Wisconsinites are struggling — because of a hidden virus that has taken over the world. The headlines tell of a skyrocketing death rate in the U.S. and other countries and a need to stay at home and social distance with no end in sight.