EDITORIAL: Stay vigilant on coronavirus

New novel coronavirus cases emerged over last weekend indicating the contagion has infected people without any connection to China, where the virus originated. It is spreading within some communities.
At this point, our community should assume it’s here — even if it isn’t, yet.
There remains no reason to panic, though vigilance should be a top priority among schools, employers and households alike. Health officials say the danger is still low and that the seasonal flu remains the biggest threat, but there’s reason to believe the risk level could rise quickly.
A better-safe-than-sorry response beats the alternative.
News reports Monday indicate the virus may have been circulating in Western states undetected for more than a month. A Seattle biologist who examined samples of two coronavirus patients concluded Saturday night that “there has been cryptic transmission” in Washington State for the past six weeks. “I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” stated Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
We also know that many local and state health agencies have been unable to ramp up coronavirus testing, in part because of an initial failed rollout of test kits, according to a Wall Street Journal report last week. Wisconsin health officials have been sending virus samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, though a state official told The Gazette last week his department hopes to have testing capabilities this week.
Ultimately, this slow testing process could have created an opportunity for the virus to circulate within communities undetected, especially if health officials have been only monitoring for cases with a connection to China.
Nationwide, health officials are looking to expand their testing criteria to account for community spread. This is a smart move.
The good news is the majority of people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms. It also appears to leave children relatively unscathed, unlike the seasonal flu. But health officials have acknowledged it’s possible the mild symptoms could complicate efforts to contain the contagion, as those with mild symptoms could introduce the disease to workplaces or public areas, potentially exposing people considered most vulnerable, namely the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
We encourage local school districts, employers, nursing homes and day care providers to make clear their expectations for handling this disease. Waiting for an outbreak to unveil a plan could lead to hasty decisions and unintended consequences.
It’s important to strike the right balance in a crisis, avoiding the bipolar extremes of panic and denial. The place we need to land is vigilant. Are we there yet?