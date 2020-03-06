EDITORIAL: Stay vigilant on coronavirus

New novel coronavirus cases emerged over last weekend indicating the contagion has infected people without any connection to China, where the virus originated. It is spreading within some communities.

At this point, our community should assume it’s here — even if it isn’t, yet.

There remains no reason to panic, though vigilance should be a top priority among schools, employers and households alike. Health officials say the danger is still low and that the seasonal flu remains the biggest threat, but there’s reason to believe the risk level could rise quickly.

A better-safe-than-sorry response beats the alternative.

News reports Monday indicate the virus may have been circulating in Western states undetected for more than a month. A Seattle biologist who examined samples of two coronavirus patients concluded Saturday night that “there has been cryptic transmission” in Washington State for the past six weeks. “I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” stated Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

