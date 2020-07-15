EDITORIAL: Stone lied for Trump. Trump commuted Stone's sentence. Republicans stay silent.

Stone lied about all this to the House Intelligence Committee, and encouraged another witness to lie for him, as the committee investigated Russian election interference. A jury found him guilty on all seven counts.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of seven to nine years in prison, but their boss, Attorney General William Barr, overruled them and sought a lighter sentence. Stone ended up getting less than four years. It’s just one of numerous instances in which Barr has acted like Trump’s fixer instead of America’s lawyer. Four of his prosecutors resigned from the case in protest.

Stone was to report to prison Tuesday to start his lightened sentence. But Trump, apparently deciding he hadn’t yet undermined the rule of law for his self-serving purposes quite enough, commuted that sentence on Friday. Stone won’t serve a minute behind bars for thwarting the investigation into a foreign enemy attacking American democracy.

The commutation was announced via a ranting, grievance-filled, semi-coherent official White House statement that bore the unmistakable literary thumbprints of the president himself: “Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Yes: The person a jury convicted of lying to Congress about the Trump campaign’s shady game of footsie with the Kremlin is now a free man (“!”) — thanks to a presidential abuse of power of the type that America’s Founders understood to be disqualifying for office. Today’s lemming-like Republican Party has no such understanding. Hopefully, the voters of November will.