EDITORIAL: Stop hiding COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

“Our hope is to have that posted this week,” state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller wrote in an email Tuesday.

Good. And we urge the department to report all cases of COVID-19 and any related deaths at specific nursing homes, not just the worst outbreaks.

Wisconsin had refused to name nursing homes with COVID-19 since this crisis began. Andrea Palm, who leads DHS, had contended nursing homes should be treated the same as private residences.

But nursing homes are different, with lots of vulnerable people under the same roof. The facility with COVID-19 in Milwaukee, for example, had 152 beds, many filled with older people with underlying health conditions who are especially susceptible to the disease.

Nursing homes also staff lots of workers who provide intimate care for residents, potentially exposing these employees and their families to greater risk.

Transparency about when and where positive cases occur alerts the public to the spread of disease so people can make better-informed decisions about their health and the health of those they love.