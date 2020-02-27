EDITORIAL: Straight talk on coronavirus risks is welcome and necessary

As fears mount over coronavirus, perspective is in order. If you’re reading this editorial, chances are you’ve already survived a pandemic, the term for when an epidemic goes global.

In 2009, U.S. health officials detected a new strain of influenza circulating here, one containing a “unique combination of influenza genes not previously identified in animals or people.” After its rapid worldwide spread, medical experts declared the influenza epidemic a pandemic. From April 2009 until the pandemic’s end in April 2010, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the United States.

While health officials have yet to declare coronavirus a pandemic, it’s increasingly clear that it’s on the verge of being one and that the United States must be ready for the pathogen’s likely escalation here. Doctors, hospitals, state and local health departments and, most important, the public, need to understand how quickly the coronavirus is spreading and the role that everyone has in combating it. The clarity about coronavirus risks communicated this week by the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health and infectious-disease specialists such as Minnesota’s Mike Osterholm is alarming but appropriate.

