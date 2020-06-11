EDITORIAL: Strong evidence that masks really help contain the contagion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The results are by no means scientific, but they sure are impressive. An unintended experiment in contagion containment occurred in Springfield, Missouri, last month when two hairstylists at a Great Clips salon worked on customers despite showing symptoms and ultimately testing positive for coronavirus infection. They potentially exposed 140 clients and six co-workers.

Amazingly, none of those exposed tested positive or displayed symptoms after being placed on a two-week watch during the normal incubation period for the virus. One factor that might have figured heavily in this remarkable result: All staffers and clients had been required to wear masks, which help reduce the airborne transmission of tiny droplets exhaled by infected people.

Despite the high potential for infection, the result in all 146 cases strongly suggests that masks and other precautionary measures help. Some Republican Party leaders, including President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, have previously shrugged off or even openly mocked advisories from epidemiologists that masks should be worn at all times in public and at work. Parson now wears a mask at some public events.